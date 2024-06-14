Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 11, 2024.

Scott Albert Jesske is wanted for two counts of driving while prohibited and one count of driving while license is suspended.

Jesske is described as a 42-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 186 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-9314

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Scott Albert Jesske.

