Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 11, 2024.

Jeremy Sebastian Michell is wanted for four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Michell is described as a 23-year-old non-white male, 5’7” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-27976

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jeremy Sebastian Michell.

