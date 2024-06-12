Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 11, 2024.

Brock Reid Evans is wanted for four counts of theft under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Evans is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-1761

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brock Reid Evans.

