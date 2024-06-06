Unsolved crime: Kelowna

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.

Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at crimestoppers.net

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER TO CANNABIS SHOP

DATE: May 24, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-27651

West Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter at Skye Cannabis, located on Stevens Road, at 3:17 a.m. on May 24, 2024.

Police found the entire front of the store ripped out, with security video revealing two suspects using a burgundy Dodge Dakota with two-tone grey bottom (later identified as a stolen vehicle) to gain access to the store by pulling out the security gates.

Once inside, the suspects used a large wheeled garbage bin to hold the product they emptied from display cabinets and from a rear room.

Do you have information on this theft? You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at crimestoppers.net

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.