Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER TO CANNABIS SHOP

DATE: May 24, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-27651

West Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter at Skye Cannabis, located on Stevens Road, at 3:17 a.m. on May 24, 2024.

Police found the entire front of the store ripped out, with security video revealing two suspects using a burgundy Dodge Dakota with two-tone grey bottom (later identified as a stolen vehicle) to gain access to the store by pulling out the security gates.

Once inside, the suspects used a large wheeled garbage bin to hold the product they emptied from display cabinets and from a rear room.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



