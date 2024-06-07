Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 4, 2024.

Juna Rhae Lang is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possess controlled substance.

Lang is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 135 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-29265

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Juna Rhae Lang.

