Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 4, 2024.

Nathan Earl Andrews is wanted for five counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Andrews is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-3469

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Nathan Earl Andrews.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.