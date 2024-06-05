Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 4, 2024.

John Russell Kostiuk is wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possess weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of uttering threats, one count of mischief and one count of public disturbance.

Kostiuk is described as a 39-year-old non-white male, 6’1” tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-26975

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is John Russell Kostiuk.

