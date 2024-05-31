Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 28th, 2024.

Jacob Robert Stolkier is wanted for 3 counts of theft under $5000 and 3 counts of fail to comply with probation.

Stoliker is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 146 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-62657

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jacob Robert Stolkier.

