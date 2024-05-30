Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 28th, 2024.

Kory Daniel Nadon is wanted for 1 count of aggravated assault and 1 count of wilfully resist-obstruct a Peace Officer.

Nadon is described as a 33 -year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 183 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-13308

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kory Daniel Nadon.

