Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 28th, 2024.

Blaine Wilson John is wanted for 2 counts of Fail to comply with probation order.

John is described as a 33-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-14763

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Blaine Wilson John.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.