Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2024.

Curtis James McNaught is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

McNaught is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 164 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-10681

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Curtis James McNaught.

