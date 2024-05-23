Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2024.

Bryce Lauren Gilbert Beaudoin is wanted for one count of drive while prohibited and one count of drive while license suspended.

Beaudoin is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # BCHP-KL2023-906

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Bryce Lauren Gilbert Beaudoin.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.