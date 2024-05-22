Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2024.

Jordyn Emily Taylor Salahub is wanted for one count of breach of conditional sentence order.

Salahub is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 161 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-42545

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jordyn Emily Taylor Salahub.

