Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 14, 2024.

Bianca Marissa Cornale is wanted for one count of theft under $5,000.

Cornale is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian female, 5’3” tall and 126 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-11109

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Bianca Marissa Cornale

