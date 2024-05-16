Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 14, 2024.

John Andrew Dunn is wanted for two counts of drive while disqualified.

Dunn is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 192 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-2956

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is John Andrew Dunn

