Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 14, 2024.

Harjinder Singh is wanted for one count of robbery, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Singh is described as a 22-year-old, non-white male, 5’11” tall and 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-3370

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Harjinder Singh

