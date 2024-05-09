Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a cold case crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at crimestoppers.net.

CRIME: COLD CASE — HOMICIDE

DATE: 1994-09-26

RCMP FILE: 1994-34170

A hiker located a deceased human body in a grassy area near the lower picnic area of Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. on Monday, Sept. 26, 1994. The body, later identified as Tina Parr, a 25-year-old sex trade worker who was known to police.

Tina Parr was last seen alive during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25 at a residence on Martin Avenue in Kelowna. Her closest acquaintances told police she would have only gone to Knox Mountain willingly with someone she knew.

The RCMP carried out an extensive investigation, interviewing hundreds of people. During the interviews, police believed several people may have had further information to disclose regarding her whereabouts and activities leading up to her death but were not comfortable revealing details at that time.

It has been almost 30 years since this crime occurred and police are hoping to talk to anyone who could help with the investigation.

