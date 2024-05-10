Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 7, 2024.

Colleen Marie Leroy is wanted for one count of assault with a weapon, one count of possess weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Leroy is described as a 56-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 161 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-12178

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Colleen Marie Leroy.

