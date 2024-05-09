Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 7, 2024.

Mathew John Van Exan is wanted for one count of flight from police, one count of dangerous driving and one count of fail to stop after an accident.

Van Exan is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-17412

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Mathew John Van Exan.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.