Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 7, 2024.

Isaac Paul Schaaf-Young is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and two counts of breach of release order.

Schaaf-Young is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-25180

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Isaac Paul Schaaf-Young.

