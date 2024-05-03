Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 30, 2024.

Jade Marie Kelsch is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Kelsch is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-7314

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jade Marie Kelsch.

