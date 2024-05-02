Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 30, 2024.

Brian Michael Bischke is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Bischke is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-61313

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brian Michael Bischke.

