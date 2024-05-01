Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 30, 2024.

Claudine Georgette Wilson is wanted for two counts of impaired driving, one count of resist/obstruct peace officer and one count of driving while prohibited.

Wilson is described as a 38-year-old non-white female, 5’5” tall and 185 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-26476

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Claudine Georgette Wilson.

