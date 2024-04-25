Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 23, 2024.

Stephen Terence Karaim is wanted for three counts of firearms offences.

Karaim is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 186 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-45942

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Stephen Terence Karaim.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.