Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 23, 2024.

Damian Robert Jarzabek is wanted for four counts of break and enter, two counts of theft under $5000 and one count of mischief under $5000.

Jarzabek is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-69025

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Damian Robert Jarzabek.

