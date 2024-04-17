Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 16, 2024.

Leagh Jean Stoller is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Stoller is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 150 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-2526

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Leagh Jean Stoller.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.