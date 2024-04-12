Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 9, 2024.

Andrew Martin Parker is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation and one count of theft under $5000.

Parker is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, five feet 10 inches tall and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-5275

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Andrew Martin Parker

