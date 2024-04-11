Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 9, 2024.

Tori-Lee Bull Child is wanted for one count of voyeurism.

Bull Child is described as a 33-year-old non-white male, five feet eleven inches tall and 212 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-46767

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelownaa's most wanted is Tori-Lee Bull Child

