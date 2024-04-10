Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 9, 2024.

Adam James Norman Brown is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation order.

Brown is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, six feet tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-5264

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's most wanted is Adam James Norman Brown

