Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 2, 2024.

Childe Czernisz is wanted for 1 count of possession of controlled substance.

Czernisz is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, five-feet nine-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-66248

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Childe Czernisz.

