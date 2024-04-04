Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 2, 2024.

Michael Godson is wanted for 10 counts of Theft under $5,000, 1 count of assault and 2 counts of breach of release order.

Godson is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, six-feet one-inch tall and 166 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-56841

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Michael Godson

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.