Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Justice Gretsinger.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 2, 2024.

Justice Gretsinger is wanted for one count of mischief.

Gretsinger is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian male, five-foot 11 inches tall and 133 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-69044

