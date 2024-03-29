Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 26, 2024.

Kirsten Arlene Amundrud is wanted for two counts of trafficking and two counts of weapons possession.

Amundrud is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian female, 5’9” tall and 166 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-31761

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kirsten Arlene Amundrud.

