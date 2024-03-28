Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 26, 2024.

James Allan Winter is wanted for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Winter is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-62588

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is James Allan Winter.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.