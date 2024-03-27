Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 26, 2024.

Jordy Kyle Moyan is wanted for six counts of trafficking, two counts of weapon possession and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Moyan is described as a 36-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-31761

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jordy Kyle Moyan.

