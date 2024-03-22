Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2024.

Kerry Lynn Kathleen Feeney is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Feeney is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian female, 5’10” tall and 161 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-47242

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kerry Lynn Kathleen Feeney.

