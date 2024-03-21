Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2024.

Myles Jay Dumaine is wanted for one count of assault and two counts of breach of undertaking.

Dumaine is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 188 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-61579

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Myles Jay Dumaine.

