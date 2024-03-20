Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2024.

Cory Alexander Supernak is wanted for one count of driving while suspended and one count of breach of recognizance.

Supernak is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-74307

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Cory Alexander Supernak.

