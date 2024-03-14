Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 12, 2024.

Chelsea Rhain Denis is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Denis is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 141 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-65849

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Chelsea Rhain Denis.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.