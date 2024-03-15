Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2024.

Aaron Nicholas Kostiuk is wanted for one count of assault.

Kostiuk is described as a 41-year-old non-white male, 6’3” tall and 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-40587

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Aaron Nicholas Kostiuk.

