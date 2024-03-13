Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2024.

Nason Keithley Schell is wanted for one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of fail to appear, one count of theft under $5000, two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of drive while disqualified.

Schell is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-69047

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Nason Keithley Schell.

