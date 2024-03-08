Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 5, 2024.

Cameron Cory Van Peteghen is wanted for one count of assault and one count of theft under $5000.

Van Peteghen is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-6003

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Cameron Cory Van Peteghen.

