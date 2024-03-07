Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 5, 2024.

Angela Marguerite Sharpe is wanted for three counts of driving while impaired.

Sharpe is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 120 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # BCHP-KL2021-4105

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Angela Marguerite Sharpe.

