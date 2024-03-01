Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 27, 2024.

Joseph Perkins is wanted for 1 count of fail to comply with probation order.

Perkins is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 6’ 00” tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-7984

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Joseph Perkins.

