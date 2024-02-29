Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 27, 2024.

Austin Pedersen is wanted for 2 counts of break and enter with intent to commit, 1 count of break and enter and 1 count of deal with identity document without lawful excuse.

Pedersen is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male, 6’01” tall and 190 lbs. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-69605

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Austin Pedersen.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.