Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 27, 2024.

Michael Booth is wanted for 2 counts of mischief under $5000, 2 counts of break and enter with intent to commit and 2 counts of possess instrument for break and enter.

Booth is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 119 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-11209

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Michael Booth.

