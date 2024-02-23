Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 20, 2024.

Easton Clarke Bodeux (DOB 1994-08-25) is wanted for one count of assault.

Bodeux is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-4154

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Easton Clarke Bodeux.

