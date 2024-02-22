Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 20, 2024.

Jordan Robert Kenneth Martz (DOB 1989-08-04) is wanted for one count of break and enter with intent.

Martz is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 205 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-51186

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jordan Robert Kenneth Martz.

