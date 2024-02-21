Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 20, 2024.

Jesse Ryan Gerard (DOB 1984-02-03) is wanted for one count of assault.

Gerard is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 5’4” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-13472

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jesse Ryan Gerard.

