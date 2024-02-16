Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 13, 2024.

Jordan William Lane (DOB 1997-09-11) is wanted for two counts of assault, two counts of theft under $5000 and one count of uttering threats.

Lane is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 130 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-35979

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jordan William Lane.

